HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $65.56 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.07.

