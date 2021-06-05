HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $3.47 Million in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,308 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Watsco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Watsco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $288.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.32. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.