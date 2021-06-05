HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $3.56 Million in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 160,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.06% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth $244,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 42.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 105.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 145,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 74,623 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth $3,276,000.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

