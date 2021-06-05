HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 345,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Concord Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $868,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CND stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Concord Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

