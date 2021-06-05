HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,635 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $209.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

