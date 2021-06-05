HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $4,770,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $1,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLL opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.99. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $49.97.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

