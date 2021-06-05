HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 17,986 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,986 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $77.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.92.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

