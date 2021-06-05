HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 498 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

Shares of MCO opened at $335.65 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $340.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

