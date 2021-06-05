HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 6,359 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 790,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 55,618 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

