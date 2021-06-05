HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $260.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.57 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.