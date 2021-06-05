HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 10,682 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $81.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.88.

