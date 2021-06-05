HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,542 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in HP by 1,729.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.