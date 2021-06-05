HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $64.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $66.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock worth $18,922,457. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

