HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 15,171 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,171 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $159.75 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.77.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

