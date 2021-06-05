HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,662 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TT opened at $181.64 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $189.93. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

