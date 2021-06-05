HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $598,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Loews by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,853,000 after acquiring an additional 351,736 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after acquiring an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after acquiring an additional 559,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.94. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,451.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.