HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,442 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth $926,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in FOX by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

