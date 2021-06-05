HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $3.51 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060,094 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 87,838 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $128,351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,172,000 after purchasing an additional 137,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,052,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $139.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $139.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

