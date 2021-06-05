HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 247,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Zuora as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Zuora by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $131,787.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,294,807. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

