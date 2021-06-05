Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,576,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 68.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 67.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.38. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.