Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 951.22 ($12.43).

HSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 973 ($12.71) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Roberts S. Childs sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.33), for a total transaction of £7,542.90 ($9,854.85). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs bought 6,400 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of £52,352 ($68,398.22).

LON HSX opened at GBX 813.60 ($10.63) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -12.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 826.18. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

