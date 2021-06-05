Hive (HIVE) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $168.51 million and $3.17 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000211 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002644 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001978 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 405,272,398 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

