Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.76

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as low as $2.75. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 14,655 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

