Homeros (HMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $48.98 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $48.98 million and $10.47 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for $0.0952 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00076683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.65 or 0.01020137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.46 or 0.10128207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00053017 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

