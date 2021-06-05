Honest (HNST) Reaches Market Cap of $2.70 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. Honest has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $387,107.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00066701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.11 or 0.00296993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00245225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.49 or 0.01124327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,074.53 or 1.00026116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

