Hookipa Pharma’s (HOOK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HOOK. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

HOOK opened at $16.86 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $2,426,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 696,903 shares of company stock worth $9,038,563. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth $54,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

