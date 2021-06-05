hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.38. hopTo shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 16,330 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43.

hopTo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for hopTo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hopTo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.