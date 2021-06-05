Hord Reaches One Day Volume of $271,015.00 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, Hord has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $9.34 million and approximately $271,015.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00066965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.03 or 0.00298902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00244542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.51 or 0.01144139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,139.47 or 0.99993135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,469,204 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

