Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Hostess Brands worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 875.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hostess Brands by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $14,796,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWNK. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

TWNK opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

