Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 791 ($10.33). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 791 ($10.33), with a volume of 602,600 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 794.83 ($10.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 783.53. The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90.

In other news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 7,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

