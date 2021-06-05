HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $123.95

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.95 and traded as high as $128.79. HOYA shares last traded at $128.47, with a volume of 19,435 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.95.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

