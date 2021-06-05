H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 288.61 ($3.77). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 284 ($3.71), with a volume of 10,614 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £113.21 million and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 291.65.

Get H&T Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.