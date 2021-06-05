Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Hub Group worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

HUBG opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.02. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

