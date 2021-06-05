Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.95. Hudson Global shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 3,540 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Hudson Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a PE ratio of -54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,028 shares of company stock valued at $279,432. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

