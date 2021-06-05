Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $94,916.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $94,916.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00076002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.06 or 0.01010079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.12 or 0.09955529 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00053747 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

HMQ is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

