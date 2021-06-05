Humanscape (HUM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22,948.00

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Humanscape has a market cap of $51.47 million and $22,948.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for $0.0982 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00077450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.74 or 0.01024025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,674.97 or 0.10123321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00053012 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,285 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

