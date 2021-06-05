HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.87

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.34. HUMBL shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 16,614,957 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87.

HUMBL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMBL)

HUMBL, Inc, a digital money network, provides digital pairing experiences for consumers and merchants worldwide. The company offers HUMBLPAY that connects consumers and merchants in the digital economy to share and pay worldwide; and HUMBLMARKETPLACE that connect customers and merchants online in global commerce through merchant shops, deal listings, affiliate programs, and HUMBL Pay web checkout integrations.

