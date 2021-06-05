Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.85.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.63 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

