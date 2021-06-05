Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 151,056 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.71. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

