Huobi BTC Price Tops $35,866.36 on Major Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $31.84 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $35,866.36 or 1.00019771 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00067317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00299769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00245884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.81 or 0.01145624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,888.27 or 1.00080880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 35,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

