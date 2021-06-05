HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. CLSA downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in HUYA by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in HUYA by 254.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.76. HUYA has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

