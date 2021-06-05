Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,459 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.75% of Hyatt Hotels worth $62,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on H. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,915.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,340 shares of company stock worth $1,250,229. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $79.00. 309,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

