Hydro Protocol Price Reaches $0.0089 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $223,503.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00075703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.35 or 0.01005338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.62 or 0.09879280 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00053014 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

