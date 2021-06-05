Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stake Lifted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 965.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,750 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.37% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $32,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.36. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

