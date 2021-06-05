i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.49 Million

Analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post sales of $56.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.55 million and the lowest is $55.42 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $31.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $212.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.12 million to $215.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $250.70 million, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $265.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%.

IIIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

IIIV opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $988.80 million, a P/E ratio of -146.43, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

