iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDN opened at $25.40 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43.

