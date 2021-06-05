iBTC (IBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. iBTC has a market cap of $35,851.02 and approximately $3.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iBTC has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One iBTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00067470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.28 or 0.00296729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00245857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.01151830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,974.71 or 1.00436782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

iBTC Coin Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io . The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com

Buying and Selling iBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars.

