ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,056.00

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. ICE ROCK MINING has a market cap of $147,405.84 and $7,056.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00067478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00299098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00246063 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.20 or 0.01146235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,740.73 or 1.00115766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

