ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Down 8.3% This Week

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00066461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.86 or 0.00292992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00244293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.77 or 0.01123068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,098.27 or 0.99911912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.