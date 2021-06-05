ICHI (ICHI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $119,326.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. ICHI has a total market cap of $15.29 million and approximately $119,326.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $5.21 or 0.00014506 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00066723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.10 or 0.00295359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00242406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.28 or 0.01142183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,104.67 or 1.00511438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,934,063 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

